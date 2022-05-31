Leaders from the University of West Georgia and Dalton State College recently signed an agreement to provide a streamlined pathway for business students between the institutions.
“At the University of West Georgia, we are committed to leveraging our resources to be an economic and intellectual engine for companies, communities and organizations through mutually beneficial partnerships like the one we share with Dalton State College,” said Brendan B. Kelly, UWG’s president. “Through our efforts with this sister institution in the University System of Georgia, we are optimizing USG resources to offer the students we serve the types of educational opportunities they need to thrive.”
Through the partnership, students who complete the requirements of the bachelor of business administration degree in Dalton State’s Wright School of Business may gain admittance to the master of business administration (MBA) degree in UWG’s Richards College of Business in an effort to reduce the time it takes to matriculate with the advanced degree.
“This articulation agreement with the University of West Georgia ensures the students from Dalton State’s Wright School of Business can seamlessly continue their education at a sister institution within the University System of Georgia,” said Margaret H. Venable, president of Dalton State. “We are proud of the quality of our graduates and this agreement underscores the confidence that UWG has in our students.”
As part of the agreement, students who transition to UWG from Dalton State will not be required to take the GMAT or GRE examinations if they have a 2.8 or higher overall grade point average. They will also not have to pay the graduate program application fee at UWG and will have first consideration for the Richards College of Business’ Early Executive Track, designed for young professionals.
“We strive to provide our students with a seamless experience in which they are only challenged by their coursework,” said Jon A. Preston, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at UWG. “Partnership agreements like the one we share with Dalton State ease students’ transition to our institution so that they can remain focused on their mission: launching or advancing their career before they graduate.”
Other advantages of the agreement include the benefit to the larger community, as more students will have an accessible pathway to earn a master’s degree; gain the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to meet the demands of industry; and meet the talent pipeline needs of the institutions’ regions and the metro Atlanta area.
“Creating pathways for our students to earn an MBA at the University of West Georgia opens opportunities for their careers in Dalton and the rest of Georgia,” said Bruno Hicks, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Dalton State. “Partnerships such as this one illustrate the importance of being part of the University System of Georgia. This agreement is clearly a win-win for students, both campuses and the state of Georgia.”
To learn more about the partnering institutions, visit their websites at www.westga.edu and www.daltonstate.edu.
