Upcoming holiday closings; garbage pickup schedules

The city of Dalton Public Works Department is closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25. To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup for the week, routes will be completed as follows:
• Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday garbage and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule.
• Thursday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
• Friday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The city of Dalton Public Works Department is closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup for the week, routes will be completed as follows:
• Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on the regular schedule.
• Friday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Varnell City Hall is closed Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday. The city will run its trash truck on Saturday, Dec. 26,
City Hal is also closed Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year's Day holiday.
For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
The administrative offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink, at 1200 V.D. Parrott Jr. Parkway, are closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holidays. During the holidays, the 24-hour outage line at (706) 278-1313 is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time.
