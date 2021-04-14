A Dalton man was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle wreck on Dug Gap Road near Dug Gap Elementary School this afternoon, Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said.
Bates said the victim was a 38-year-old Hispanic male but declined to release the name pending notification of relatives.
In addition, one person was taken by LifeForce helicopter to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga, according to a Whitfield County 911 dispatcher, and a second was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center.
Original story (1:28 p.m.)
A LifeForce helicopter has been called to the scene of a three-vehicle wreck on Dug Gap Road near Dug Gap Elementary School this afternoon, according to a Whitfield County 911 dispatcher.
Law enforcement has the road blocked. The dispatcher said, "An ambulance is on the scene. No one has been transported by ground yet. But there are multiple patients reported."
