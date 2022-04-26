A 5-year-old child died and four others were seriously injured in a two-car rollover accident Monday night near the Gordon County/Murray County line, according to emergency officials.
An adult and one child were taken to AdventHealth Gordon while three children were taken to the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger by Life Force air ambulance and air medical transport. Three aircraft were called to the scene.
At 5:49 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Post 43 in Calhoun responded to the crash.
According to the GSP: “The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Caravan traveling north from Old Highway 411 failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a Chevrolet Express van traveling west on GA 136, causing the Dodge to be struck on the passenger side. After impact, both vehicles left the roadway off the west shoulder. The Dodge struck a utility pole. Its driver and three children (ages 1, 5 and 7) sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to local area hospitals. The driver is the mother of the children. The 5-year-old did succumb to injuries sustained in the crash.”
The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash investigation.
Murray County 911 received an emergency call at 5:45 p.m. about the accident. Murray County fire department stations 1, 2 and 5 were dispatched. Murray units arrived to find Gordon County Fire Rescue units and AdventHealth Gordon Emergency Medical Services units on the scene.
Gordon County Fire Rescue established a landing zone was at the intersection of old Highway 411 and Highway 136 in Gordon County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.