The two Murray County children who went missing Tuesday night were found unharmed on Thursday night, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Murray County Sheriff’s Office is proud to release that Camryn and Emily Pressley have been found safe and sound after walking away from their residence this past Tuesday night,” according to a post from Sheriff Jimmy Davenport on the Murray County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “Camryn and Emily were both transported to the nearest hospital in Gordon County for precautionary measures. I would like to thank every public safety agency in Murray and Gordon County and our citizens for their assistance. Without all of you, today’s outcome could not have been achieved. You are the best and I appreciate you. This investigation is still active and ongoing.”
Camryn Pressley, 13, and Emily Pressley, 11, were last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Maple Grove Church Road in south Murray County. They were found Thursday evening in a wooded area off Evergreen Road in Gordon County. Near Evergreen Church.
