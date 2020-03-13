Whitfield and Murray county schools will stay open as systems across the area, state and nation close their doors due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Whitfield County Schools is working closely with state health officials to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus and its potential impact on our community," the system posted to its Facebook page this morning. "As of right now, we have been told it is safe for our students to attend school. Should things change, parents and students will be notified. Your support and confidence during this time is greatly appreciated."
"Murray County Schools will remain open at this time," according to a letter from Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge sent out today. "School district officials are working closely with local and state officials to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus. As of now, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the schools or in the community. We are taking recommended precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and other health agencies."
Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday recommended that school systems statewide close for two weeks to help deal with the coronavirus. It was not a mandate, however, as Kemp left the decision to stay open or close to local systems.
Dalton Public Schools remain open. However, Christian Heritage School, a private school in Dalton, will close its campus Monday and will remain closed through Friday, March 27.
Other area school systems have decided to close their campuses.
Today, Calhoun City and Gordon County school officials announced they are closing all schools to students for a two-week period through Friday, March 27. Catoosa County Schools announced Thursday schools are closed March 16-27 "to provide a two-week window for children to be out of school to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread."
Dalton and Whitfield County schools have suspended all game and extracurricular activities.
Check back for updates.
