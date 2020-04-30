Since 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Whitfield County's confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have increased by 18 to 97, according to the state Department of Public Health's Thursday afternoon update.
Murray County's confirmed cases increased by three to 31.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 cases in the morning and evening daily here.
Whitfield County has four deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. All four had underlying health conditions.
Murray County has no deaths linked to COVID-19.
In Whitfield County, 13 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; in Murray County, there have been five. The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 12:25 p.m. today, there were 26,094 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,111 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 5,129 had been hospitalized. There have been 149,044 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 485 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 445 negative results, 29 positive results and 11 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 92 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 12 deaths linked to COVID-19: five females ages 93, 91, 89, 70 and 66 and seven males ages 86, 79, 78, 77, 74, 68 and 63. Eleven had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 46 cases while Chattooga County has 16 cases, including two deaths.
Fulton County has the most cases (2,803) in the state followed by DeKalb County (1,998) and Gwinnett County (1,768).
