Since noon Tuesday, Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have increased by three to 76, according to the state Department of Public Health's update Wednesday at noon.
Murray County's confirmed cases rose by one to 27.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has four deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. All four had underlying health conditions.
Murray County has no deaths linked to COVID-19.
In Whitfield County, 13 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; in Murray County, there have been five. The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of today at noon, there were 25,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,052 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 4.948 had been hospitalized. There have been 140,223 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
Statewide as of Tuesday at noon, there were 24,606 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,035 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 4,798 had been hospitalized. There had been 140,020 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 476 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 440 negative results, 27 positive results and nine pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County had 86 cases, 24 hospitalizations and 12 deaths linked to COVID-19: five females ages 93, 91, 89, 70 and 66 and seven males ages 86, 79, 78, 77, 74, 68 and 63. Eleven had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County had 47 cases while Chattooga County had 16 cases, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County had the most cases (2,763) in the state followed by DeKalb County (1,912) and Gwinnett County (1,666).
