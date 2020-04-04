Whitfield County now has 16 confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases while Murray County has nine cases, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update today at noon.
This past Friday during the 7 p.m. update, Whitfield County had 15 cases while Murray County had 7 cases.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25. Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 125 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 96 negative results, eight positive results and 21 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 6,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 201 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,239 have been hospitalized.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, there were 5,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 198 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,222 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 21 cases with two deaths linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male and a 69-year-old male, both who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has six cases while Chattooga County has three.
Fulton County has the most cases (941) in the state followed by Dougherty County (636) and DeKalb County (500).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.