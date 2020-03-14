Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools will close for two weeks due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), school officials announced today.
From Dalton's Facebook page:
"Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Dalton Public Schools has been committed to making decisions based on the most accurate and recent information available. Therefore, in light of Governor Kemp’s declaration on Saturday of an unprecedented public health emergency and the sharp increase in the confirmed number of statewide cases overnight, Dalton Public Schools will be closing all schools beginning Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 27th and implementing our Digital Learning Plan for all students.
Our scheduled Spring Break will be observed from Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd. We will continue to collaborate with local health officials and seek advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we work together to navigate this situation.
We know school closures create unique challenges for many of our students and their families. Our administration is working to determine ways we can continue to serve students and families who depend on school nutrition for food. This information will be communicated quickly as plans are confirmed. Please check the district and school websites and social media for more information and updates.
Thank you for your support of our students, staff and schools during this unprecedented time."
From Whitfield County's Facebook page:
"All Whitfield County Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 until after Spring Break. School will resume for students on Monday, April 6.
We are asking that all employees report to work at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning so further plans can be made for this extended closing.
We realize that there are many families who depend on the school system to help provide meals for their children. We are making preparations to support families who have these needs. More information will be provided soon."
