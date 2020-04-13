At least seven people people in Murray County are dead and at least 23 are injured after a vicious round of storms, bringing high winds and heavy rain, rolled through the area overnight and into the morning, said Dewayne Bain, director of the Murray County Emergency Management Agency and fire chief.
"They were in multiple homes as far as I know," Bain said.
He said the damage covered about a five-mile track. The fatalities were in two mobile home parks north of Norton Bridge Road. The mobile home parks are "back to back" and he isn't sure yet exactly which one the deaths were in.
The injured are being sent to AdventHealth Murray.
"The hospital has diverted some," Bain said. "I believe they have sent one or two to Erlanger (in Chattanooga). And maybe a couple to Hamilton."
Bain said he doesn't know how many are without homes.
"There's a lot," Bain said.
He said he does not know how many are without power but a large area north of Highway 76 is without power.
Bain doesn't know the names of the deceased, he said. In addition to Murray County Fire and Rescue, the sheriff's office, the Department of Natural Resources, the Eton Police Department and the Chatsworth Police Department are on the scene.
There were no reports of deaths in Whitfield County. Extensive storm damage and flooding was reported throughout the area.
Check back for updates.
