Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
ATLANTA — Georgia has reported 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of today.
According to the state Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the case number jumped rapidly from 66 last week to 121 as of noon today.
Cases are reported in 23 counties, with the most cases in Fulton and Cobb counties. There are now three cases reported in Lowndes County.
The state saw its first death last week but has not reported any others since.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.