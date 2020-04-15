Over the past seven hours, Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose by one to 32, while Murray County's cases remained at 17, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 15,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 576 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,006 have been hospitalized.
As of Wednesday at noon, there were 14,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 552 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,922 have been hospitalized.
Whitfield County has three deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. Last Wednesday, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19. All three had with underlying health conditions.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center had reported 213 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 189 negative results, 13 positive results and 11 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 48 cases with five deaths linked to COVID-19: a 93-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 69-year-old male and a 63-year-old male. Four of the five had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 17 cases while Chattooga County has nine, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,902) in the state followed by Dougherty County (1,320) and DeKalb County (1,225).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.