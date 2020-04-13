Gov. Brian Kemp is in Murray County surveying the damage from storms Sunday night and this morning that left at least seven people dead and at least 23 injured.
Kemp landed by helicopter at Bagley Middle School shortly before noon. He then went by vehicle to see that damage in the north end of the county.
Kemp also declared a statewide state of emergency following "severe storm damage across Georgia" over the past 24 hours.
Kemp said in a press release: "We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies — including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and Georgia Forestry Commission — we are working hard to restore power, clear debris and provide necessary assistance to families across the state. This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms."
As of early this morning, 177,000 Georgians were without power, according to Kemp. Overnight, there were 40 tornado warnings issued across the state.
Check back for updates.
