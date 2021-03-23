A local woman reported missing has been located and is safe, according to the Dalton Police Department.
Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29, was reported to police as a missing person on Saturday, March 20, after having last been seen on March 6.
Juan Carrillo, age 65, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Nancy Rosalyn Birchfield, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mrs. Deborah Evans Bearden, age 69, of Resaca, GA, departed this life Monday, March 22, 2021, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Arrangements will be announced by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 706-226-4002.
Mr. Billy Bailey age 26, of Rocky Face, GA, departed this life Sunday morning, March 21, 2021, at the Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, VA. Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 706-226-4002
Patricia "Pat" Rogers Johnson Painter, age 74, of Dalton, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hospice of Chattanooga. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Annie Rogers and brother, Henry Rogers. She was director of Dalton Housing Authority. She is survived by her husband,…
