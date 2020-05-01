Murray County has had its first death from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The department's 5:40 p.m. update on Friday listed the death, along with the information that Murray County has had 32 total confirmed cases, up from 31 at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, with five hospitalizations.
Whitfield County's numbers increased to 111 confirmed cases, up from 108 at 12:25 p.m. on Friday, with four deaths and 15 hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health is now updating COVID-19 cases several times throughout the day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. All four had underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 5:40 p.m. on Friday, there were 27,476 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,162 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 5,305 had been hospitalized. There have been 168,367 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
Statewide as of 12:25 p.m. on Friday, there were 27,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,147 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 5,251 had been hospitalized.
As of 7 a.m. on Friday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 504 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 464 negative results, 32 positive results and eight pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily at https://www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center/.
Gordon County has 113 cases, 26 hospitalizations and 12 deaths linked to COVID-19: five females ages 93, 91, 89, 70 and 66 and seven males ages 86, 79, 78, 77, 74, 68 and 63. Eleven had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 49 cases while Chattooga County has 16 cases, including two deaths.
Fulton County has the most cases (2,891) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,068) and Gwinnett County (1,845).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.