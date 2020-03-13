Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County schools will stay open as systems across the area, state and nation close their doors due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
No one in Dalton or Whitfield and Murray counties has tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday evening, Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge said the system is "proactively closing school campuses for all students for a two-week period through Friday, March 27." That reversed his decision earlier Friday to keep schools open.
"Due to the latest information from Gov. (Brian) Kemp and President Trump concerning the coronavirus, Murray County Schools are proactively closing school campuses for all students for a period beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, through Friday, March 27, 2020. Instruction will continue through homebound activities that were shared with all students and parents today, Friday, March 13. This measure is to support local and statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Loughridge said the school system will "reassess the situation on Thursday, March 26, and determine if additional time is needed beyond this date."
While Murray has closed, two school systems to its west remain open.
"Whitfield County Schools is working closely with state health officials to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus and its potential impact on our community," the system posted to its Facebook page Friday morning. "As of right now, we have been told it is safe for our students to attend school. Should things change, parents and students will be notified. Your support and confidence during this time is greatly appreciated."
Later Friday, Superintendent Judy Gilreath posted a letter explaining her decision to keep Whitfield County Schools open. She acknowledged that many people "have expressed concerns about my decision to continue school when many systems around us are closing. I want to assure each of you that I put your health and safety at the top of my list of considerations when making decisions whether we should close schools."
"I want to thank each of you for being patient with me as I struggle with this decision daily," Gilreath wrote later in the letter. "Our community is strong and we have weathered many hard times before. I will continue to have our students' best interests in the forefront of all decisions and greatly appreciate your prayers for the safety and well-being of all citizens of Whitfield County."
Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday recommended that school systems statewide close for two weeks to help deal with the coronavirus. It was not a mandate, however, as Kemp left the decision to stay open or close to local systems.
Christian Heritage School, a private school in Dalton, will close its campus Monday and will remain closed through Friday, March 27. Students have spring break the following week, so the earliest they will return is Monday, April 6.
Other area school systems have decided to close their campuses.
On Friday, Calhoun City and Gordon County school officials announced they are closing all schools to students for a two-week period through Friday, March 27. Catoosa County Schools announced Thursday schools are closed March 16-27 "to provide a two-week window for children to be out of school to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread."
Dalton, Murray and Whitfield County schools and Christian Heritage have suspended all games and extracurricular activities.
In Murray County, Loughridge said the school system will provide a sack lunch and breakfast meal weekdays beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the student dropoff points at Bagley Middle, Murray High and Spring Place Elementary. In addition to the school locations, meals will also be provided at Spring Place Mobile Home Park in the same location as the summer feeding site.
