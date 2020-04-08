Whitfield County reported its second death in the past two days linked to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
An 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19, bringing Whitfield County's death total to three. The first death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions that was reported on Tuesday.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday at 7 p.m. remained at 21 for Whitfield County and rose from 11 to 12 for Murray County, according to the Department of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
Statewide there are 10,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 369 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,082 have been hospitalized.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 9,879 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 361 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,980 have been hospitalized.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 155 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 119 negative results, 10 positive results and 26 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily.
Gordon County has 26 cases with three deaths linked to COVID-19: a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has eight cases while Chattooga County has four, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,269) in the state followed by Dougherty County (1,003) and DeKalb County (735).
