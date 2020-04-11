Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remained at 24 over the past 17 hours, while Murray County's cases increased from 12 to 14, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update Saturday at noon.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
Statewide there are 12,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 428 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,479 have been hospitalized.
As of Friday at 7 p.m., there were 11,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 425 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,454 have been hospitalized.
Whitfield County has three deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions that was reported on Tuesday. On Wednesday, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 171 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 141 negative results, 12 positive results and 18 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily.
Gordon County has 29 cases with three deaths linked to COVID-19: a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 12 cases while Chattooga County has five, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,422) in the state followed by Dougherty County (1,076) and DeKalb County (835).
