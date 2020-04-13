Walnut Avenue is closed this morning between Lester Avenue and Airport Road near the Dalton Mall due to storm damage to a large utility pole.
The pole is unstable and needs to be replaced.
The Dalton Police Department expects Walnut Avenue to remain closed near the mall through the morning commute so drivers should plan alternate routes.
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said that as of about 9:50 a.m. Underwood Street and Corner Drive remain closed because of flooding. "Legion Drive has high water, but it is not closed. It is shallow enough for folks to pass," he said. No county roads were closed at that time.
Parker said Dug Gap Battle Road had just been reopened.
"We had to close that from the convention center to Battlefield Parkway because of a mudslide and several trees that fell into the roadway. But we still have some repair work on that slope that will have to take place at a later date when things dry up."
Parker said he had looked at three rain gauges across the city and found that between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 a.m. Monday the city had 6.31 inches of rain.
"Looking at National Weather Service data and the Georgia stormwater management manual, that is about a 100-year rainfall," he said. "That has been confirmed by the county stormwater engineer. I asked him to look at my numbers."
"This was a significant rainfall event for Dalton. But we did not have the shear winds that Murray County did. In fact, we have reached out to them to see if we can offer any mutual aid because right now we are about back to normal," said Parker.
Parker said the U.S. Geological Survey rain depth gauge on Mill Creek at the bridge on Chattanooga Avenue got up to 15 feet. He said the highest previous recording had been nearly 12 feet. He said above 11 feet is considered flooding.
Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig said there were no reported deaths or injuries in Whitfield County.
The county had 70 calls of trees in roadways and two calls for trees on structures. They had 50 calls to report flooded roadways. Craig said the calls came from all over the county, not one particular area.
