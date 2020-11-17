A pedestrian hurt in a crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grimes Street Tuesday afternoon was in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga, the Dalton Police Department said. She was flown there by Life Force helicopter.
The police department said information indicates that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard heading south when the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling on Grimes Street attempted to turn left onto MLK headed east. The driver apparently did not see the pedestrian and hit her near the intersection.
At this time, no charges have been filed, and the crash is being investigated by the DPD's Traffic Unit.
