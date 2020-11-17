The Dalton Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grimes Street. The road was closed to allow officers to investigate the scene but has since reopened.
breaking
UPDATE: Road now reopened after pedestrian-involved crash
- Submitted by the Dalton Police Department
