The Dalton Police Department says both teenage girls who the department was looking for have been found safe overnight Tuesday and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families.
The department was asking for the public’s help in locating the 14-year-old and 15-year-old who the department said stole a family member’s car and ran away with it on Monday. The vehicle was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett County and the girls were believed to be in the greater Atlanta area.
