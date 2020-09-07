Authorities were searching for a fugitive considered to be "armed and dangerous" who shot a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Sunday night during a traffic stop. On Monday night, a second wanted Texas fugitive was identified in the shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that Dalton Lee Potter, 29, a wanted Texas fugitive, was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a stolen utility trailer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which the sheriff's office asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. During the traffic stop of Potter at 11:40 p.m, he fired numerous gunshots at Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.
Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped driving south on I-75. Potter later wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was located on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon county line and the West Nance Springs Road overpass.
Potter, of Leaky, Texas, escaped into the woods on foot and has not been captured. Potter is considered armed and dangerous and a “Blue Alert” has been issued for Potter’s capture. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
The second fugitive, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was seen on a home surveillance system in a subdivision near the truck wreck. Charges are pending against him.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Hosmer or Potter is asked to call the Whitfield County 911 Center or the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at (706) 370-4900. Potter is to be considered armed and dangerous; Hosmer is also considered dangerous. Law enforcement officials say not to approach or try to apprehend them.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.
