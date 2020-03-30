The state Department of Public Health reported today at noon seven confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and one death in Whitfield County, which is different from statistics the department reported Sunday night.
During its evening update Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported eight cases and two deaths, but it appears one case and one death were mistakenly counted twice.
"What likely happened is it was a clerical error in what was reported to the Department of Public Health," said Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman with the Department of Health. "Whitfield may not have been the county of residence and it was caught in a record review. It happens from time to time and especially with some of the smaller labs reporting to the Department of Public Health that aren’t entirely familiar with the electronic system."
Nydam added that "it could have been a situation where it was entered twice."
Today, the department reported only one death, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday.
Murray County has three confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 100 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 61 negative results, five positive results and 34 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 2,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 87 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 707 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 15 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa has three cases and Chattooga has one.
Fulton County has the most cases (463) in the state followed by DeKalb (281) and Dougherty (267).
