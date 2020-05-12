Law enforcement was mum about a chase that ended at the intersection of the Dalton bypass and Chatsworth Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
A video shared on social media shows what appears to be a law enforcement officer with a person on his stomach on the ground by the side of the road, and the officer appears to be handcuffing him. A Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy brings a K9 dog out of his patrol vehicle before running off camera.
The video shows at least half a dozen vehicles from the Georgia State Patrol and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. One of the patrol cars appears to have another vehicle pinned against a guard rail. Traffic was snarled in the area for much of Tuesday afternoon.
A report wasn't available at press time, and a Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman said she had not received information on the incident.
