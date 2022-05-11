The Dalton Police Department has identified a woman who is a suspect in the shopliftings of cologne and perfume worth more than $3,000 from a local store, as well as a person of interest who was with her during one of the thefts.
The thefts happened on Thursday and Friday at the Ulta store at 1310 W. Walnut Ave.
On Thursday, the female suspect entered the store shortly before 1 p.m. and began to walk around the store browsing shelves and taking items.
The suspect was able to get away with 14 bottles of designer colognes and perfumes, including multiple bottles of Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci products. The stolen products were valued at $1,086.
The suspect left in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback with the person of interest who entered the store at approximately the same time and appeared to be distracting store employees from what the suspect was doing.
The next day the female suspect returned to the store alone, still traveling in the blue Mitsubishi. This time she was able to shoplift more than 30 bottles of colognes and perfumes valued at a total of $2,186.99.
