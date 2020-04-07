The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased to 21 for Whitfield County and to 11 for Murray County, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update Tuesday at noon.
During the Department of Public Health's update at 7 p.m. Monday, Whitfield County had 18 cases while Murray County had 10 cases.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away March 30 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 142 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 114 negative results, 10 positive results and 18 pending results.
Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 8,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 329 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,774 have been hospitalized.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 7,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 294 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,393 had been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 25 cases with three deaths linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has seven cases while Chattooga County has four, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,124) in the state followed by Dougherty County (939) and DeKalb County (645).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.