A Whitfield County Joint Comprehensive Plan Update Stakeholder Committee meeting has been rescheduled from Thursday, Aug. 31, to Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riverbend Park in the Roger Crossen Community Center at 1999 Riverbend Road in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public.

