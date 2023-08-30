A Whitfield County Joint Comprehensive Plan Update Stakeholder Committee meeting has been rescheduled from Thursday, Aug. 31, to Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riverbend Park in the Roger Crossen Community Center at 1999 Riverbend Road in Dalton. The meeting is open to the public.
UPDATE: Whitfield County comprehensive plan meeting rescheduled
- Submitted by Whitfield County government
