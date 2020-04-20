Whitfield County has its fourth death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a 75-year-old male, according to the state Department of Public Health. It is not known if he had underlying health conditions.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19. All three had underlying health conditions.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
Since Friday at noon, Whitfield County's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 40 to 44, while Murray County's cases remained at 18, according to the Department of Public Health's most recent update Monday at noon.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 18,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 733 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,550 have been hospitalized.
As of Friday at noon, there were 17,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 650 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,324 had been hospitalized.
As of noon Monday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 358 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 333 negative results, 17 positive results and eight pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 53 cases with five deaths linked to COVID-19: a 93-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 69-year-old male and a 63-year-old male. Four of the five had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 21 cases while Chattooga County has nine, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (2,174) in the state followed by DeKalb County (1,508) and Dougherty County (1,436).
