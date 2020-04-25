Since noon on Saturday, Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased by one to 63, according to the state Department of Public Health's update Saturday at 7 p.m.
Murray County's confirmed cases increased by two to 24.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has four deaths attributed to COVID-19, the latest a 75-year-old male reported on Monday. The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19. All four had underlying health conditions.
Murray County has no deaths linked to COVID-19.
Statewide as of Saturday at 7 p.m., there were 23,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 907 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 4,353 had been hospitalized.
As of Saturday at noon, there were 22,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 904 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 4,326 had been hospitalized.
As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 434 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 409 negative results, 21 positive results and four pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County had 81 cases with 10 deaths linked to COVID-19: four females ages 93, 91, 70 and 66 and six males ages 79, 78, 77, 74, 69 and 63. Nine had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County had 46 cases while Chattooga County had 13 cases, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County had the most cases (2,543) in the state followed by DeKalb County (1,788) and Dougherty County (1,470).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.