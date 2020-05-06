Whitfield County's confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) remained at 135 as of 4:25 p.m. today, up from 130 on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., according to the state Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has had six deaths linked to the virus and 17 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 35 confirmed cases, up from 34 on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., with one death and five hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health is now updating COVID-19 cases several times throughout the day here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The latest two deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions) and a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death from COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 4:25 p.m. today, there were 30,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,311 deaths linked to the virus and 5,770 hospitalizations. There had been 204,137 tests administered in the state.
Statewide as of 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 29,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,288 deaths linked to the virus and 5,634 hospitalizations. There had been 200,814 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 561 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 500 negative results, 35 positive results and 26 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 118 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 13 deaths linked to COVID-19: six females ages 93, 91, 89, 85, 70 and 66 and seven males ages 86, 79, 78, 77, 74, 68 and 63. Twelve had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 52 cases while Chattooga County has 15 cases, including two deaths.
Fulton County has the most cases (3,249) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,356) and Gwinnett County (2,225).
