Whitfield County has seen its seventh death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a female older than 90 who had underlying health conditions, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County's confirmed cases increased by five to 194 as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, up from 189 as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Whitfield County has had 21 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 64 confirmed cases, up two from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with one death and nine hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 cases three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The other deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions) and a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death attributed to COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there were:
• 38,855 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,675 deaths linked to the virus
• 7,076 hospitalizations
• 378,156 tests administered
Statewide as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, there were:
• 38,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,649 deaths linked to the virus
• 7,002 hospitalizations
As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 783 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 717 negative results, 43 positive results and 23 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 132 cases, 30 hospitalizations and 15 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 73 cases while Chattooga County has 17 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 76 cases.
Fulton County has the most cases (3,795) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,918) and Gwinnett County (2,771).
