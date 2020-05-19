Whitfield County has seen its seventh death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a female older than 90 who had underlying health conditions, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County's confirmed cases increased by nine to 189 as of 9 a.m. today, up from 180 as of 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitfield County has had 21 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 62 confirmed cases, up from 60 as of 8 p.m. on Sunday, with one death and nine hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 cases three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The other deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions) and a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death attributed to COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 9 a.m. today, there were:
• 38,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,649 deaths linked to the virus
• 7,002 hospitalizations
• 378,156 tests administered
Statewide as of 8 p.m. on Sunday, there were:
• 37,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,609 deaths linked to the virus
• 6,835 hospitalizations
• 351,175 tests administered
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 783 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 717 negative results, 43 positive results and 23 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 129 cases, 30 hospitalizations and 15 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 71 cases while Chattooga County has 15 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 74 cases.
Fulton County has the most cases (3,757) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,868) and Gwinnett County (2,695).
