Whitfield County had six confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as of noon today, the same as last evening, according to the state Department of Public Health. The county had five cases at the noon reporting period on Thursday.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 93 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 46 negative results, three positive results and 44 pending results.
Statewide there are 2,001 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 64 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 566 have been hospitalized.
Murray County has no confirmed cases. Gordon County has 12 cases while Catoosa and Chattooga each have one.
Fulton County has the most cases (307) in the state followed by Dougherty (193) and DeKalb (181).
Hamilton Medical Center updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
