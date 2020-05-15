Whitfield County's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remained at 175 as of 9 a.m. on Friday, the same as at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has six deaths linked to the virus and 19 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 57 confirmed cases, up two from the update at 7 p.m. Thursday, with one death and seven hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 cases three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The latest two deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions) and a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death from COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 9 a.m. on Friday, there were:
• 36,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,548 deaths linked to the virus
• 6,381 hospitalizations
• 301,874 tests administered
Statewide as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, there were:
• 35,997 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,544 deaths linked to the virus
• 6,374 hospitalizations
• 285,881 tests administered
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 718 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 657 negative results, 39 positive results and 22 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 124 cases, 30 hospitalizations and 15 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 69 cases while Chattooga County has 16 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 74 cases.
Fulton County has the most cases (3,632) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,672) and Gwinnett County (2,553).
