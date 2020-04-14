Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remained at 29, while Murray County's cases increased by one to 16, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
Statewide there are 14,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 524 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,858 have been hospitalized.
As of Tuesday at noon, there were 14,223 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 501 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,769 have been hospitalized.
Whitfield County has three deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions that was reported on April 7. Last Wednesday, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton Medical Center had reported 196 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 178 negative results, 13 positive results and 5 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily.
Gordon County has 45 cases with three deaths linked to COVID-19: a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 15 cases while Chattooga County has eight, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,812) in the state followed by Dougherty County (1,297) and DeKalb County (1,144).
