Whitfield County’s confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased to 206 on Wednesday at 7 p.m., up from 194 as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has seven deaths and 21 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Murray County has 66 confirmed cases, up two from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with one death and nine hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 cases three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The other deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions), a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions and a female older than 90 who had underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death attributed to COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, there were:
• 39,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,697 deaths linked to the virus
• 7,171 hospitalizations
• 402,940 tests administered
Statewide as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there were:
• 38,855 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,675 deaths linked to the virus
• 7,076 hospitalizations
• 378,156 tests administered
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 805 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 732 negative results, 46 positive results and 27 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 134 cases, 30 hospitalizations and 15 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 77 cases while Chattooga County has 19 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 81 cases.
Fulton County has the most cases (3,793) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,979) and Gwinnett County (2,820).
