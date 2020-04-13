Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased by two to 28, while Murray County's cases remained at 15, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update Monday at 7 p.m.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
Statewide there are 13,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 480 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,702 have been hospitalized.
As of Monday at noon, there were 13,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 464 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 2,589 have been hospitalized.
Whitfield County has three deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions that was reported on Tuesday. On Wednesday, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 186 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 153 negative results, 12 positive results and 21 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily.
Gordon County has 41 cases with three deaths linked to COVID-19: a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female and a 69-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 13 cases while Chattooga County has seven, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (1,635) in the state followed by Dougherty County (1,245) and DeKalb County (1,006).
