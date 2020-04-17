Over the past 24 hours, Whitfield County's confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surged from 33 to 40, while Murray County's cases increased from 16 to 18, according to the state Department of Public Health's most recent update Friday at noon.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 17,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 650 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,324 have been hospitalized.
As of Thursday at 7 p.m, there were 16,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 617 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,260 had been hospitalized.
Whitfield County has three deaths attributed to COVID-19. The first death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19. All three had underlying health conditions.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 239 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 218 negative results, 15 positive results and six pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 53 cases with five deaths linked to COVID-19: a 93-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 69-year-old male and a 63-year-old male. Four of the five had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has 18 cases while Chattooga County has nine, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County has the most cases (2,025) in the state followed by Dougherty County (1,381) and DeKalb County (1,349).
