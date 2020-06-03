Whitfield County’s confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased to 408 on Wednesday at 3 p.m., up from 391 on Tuesday at 5:49 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has seven deaths and 28 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Murray County has 99 confirmed cases, up from 96, with one death and 11 hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 statistics at 3 p.m. daily here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The other deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions), a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions and a female older than 90 who had underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death attributed to COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, there have been:
• 48,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 2,123 deaths linked to the virus
• 8,419 hospitalizations
• 574,400 tests administered
Statewide as of 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, there have been:
• 48,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 2,102 deaths linked to the virus
• 8,334 hospitalizations
• 566,612 tests administered
As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 1,157 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 1,063 negative results, 73 positive results and 21 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 170 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 16 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 145 cases while Chattooga County has 25 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 171 cases and zero deaths.
Fulton County has the most cases (4,688) in the state followed by Gwinnett County (4,063) and DeKalb County (3,874).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.