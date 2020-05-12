Whitfield County's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) jumped to 170 as of 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, an increase of four from 9:54 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has six deaths linked to the virus and 19 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 49 confirmed cases, a decrease of one from 9:54 a.m. on Tuesday, with one death and six hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 cases three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old male's death was reported. The latest two deaths were a 77-year-old female (it is not known if she had underlying health conditions) and a 68-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Murray County's death from COVID-19 was an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, there were:
• 34,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,465 deaths linked to the virus
• 6,177 hospitalizations
• 262,179 tests administered
Statewide as of 9:54 a.m. on Monday, there were:
• 34,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 1,461 deaths linked to the virus
• 6,130 hospitalizations
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 666 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 609 negative results, 38 positive results and 19 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 124 cases, 31 hospitalizations and 16 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 59 cases while Chattooga County has 16 cases, including two deaths.
Fulton County has the most cases (3,534) in the state followed by DeKalb County (2,577) and Gwinnett County (2,496).
