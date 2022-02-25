A Crandall man died Friday morning from a two-vehicle wreck on Georgia 2 in Varnell, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Donnie Watson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol.
In an email, a state patrol public information officer said preliminary findings are that at around 6:34 a.m. “troopers from Post 5 Dalton responded to a crash on Georgia 2. A 2014 Nissan Frontier was traveling south on East Varnell Main Street and a 2007 Ford F-150 (driven by Watson) was traveling west on Georgia 2. The Nissan Frontier turned left onto Georgia 2, striking the Ford F-150 which caused it to leave the roadway and travel down an embankment, where it struck a utility pole and a tree.”
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the wreck.
