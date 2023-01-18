Olive Garden is coming to Dalton, one of two new restaurants planned for next to each other on West Walnut Avenue.
A sign on the fence around the site at 1520 W. Walnut Ave., where the O'Charley's Restaurant & Bar once stood, says an Olive Garden is "coming soon." Local officials confirmed they have permitted the project.
"It's full speed ahead," said Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell.
Olive Garden is a national chain of casual dining restaurants specializing in Italian-American cuisine.
Olive Garden and the property's owner, developer Naren Patel, did not immediately respond to Wednesday morning email and phone messages. Both sides confirmed last year they were in negotiations about the site.
In November, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced plans to open a Dalton restaurant on the site immediately to the east of the planned Olive Garden next spring. That property is also owned by Patel. City of Dalton officials confirmed that project is still moving forward.
“We are planning to open a Chipotle in Dalton in the spring,” said Sally Evans, an external communications specialist with Chipotle, at the time. “The restaurant will feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane in addition to a dining room and front line (where people order). On average, each location has 25 jobs.”
Chipotle is a national chain of fast casual restaurants serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other foods. Its website (chipotle.com) says it has a commitment to serving locally grown organic produce and meat from animals raised to the highest welfare standards.
In addition, the Chick-fil-A at 1517 W. Walnut Ave. is currently undergoing a complete rebuild, meaning there will be three restaurant construction projects going on in the same block of Walnut Avenue at the same time.
In 2019, Patel and his son Anish Govan, who is CEO of the Five Star Hospitality and Development Group that is owned by the family, requested that the city rezone 1.7 acres the family owned at 108 Kinnier Court, which is in the Dickson Acres subdivision and adjacent to the O’Charley’s site, to commercial from residential so they could demolish the house on the site and turn the site into a parking lot with about 80 spaces for a possible Olive Garden on the O’Charley’s site.
Patel said the O'Charley's site had 80 parking spaces and Olive Garden wanted about 150 parking spaces.
The Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission recommended against the rezoning, citing its potential impact on the subdivision. The City Council tabled the motion at a December meeting, and Patel withdrew the request before the council could vote on it at the council's Jan. 6, 2020, meeting.
Patel said last year he will use commercial property he owns on Walnut Avenue adjacent to the Olive Garden site for the additional parking and not go into the residential neighborhood. City officials have confirmed all parking for the Olive Garden will be along the Walnut Avenue property and will not go into the residential neighborhood.
