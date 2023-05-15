Dalton Public Schools posted this on their website on Monday afternoon:
"On Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17, Dalton Public Schools will be running regular bus routes for Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy students.
"Due to the limited nature of the bus drivers/buses that are available, we are prioritizing the Dalton Junior High/The Dalton Academy routes due to the need to have eighth-graders present to take state-mandated tests, which require 95% of student participation.
"We are still working on transportation options for Thursday, May 18, going forward and will be communicating that information as soon as it is confirmed.
"All other students who have transportation should be in school. Any student who does not have transportation should log on to Canvas virtually with their teacher."
An earlier statement from Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools:
"Dalton Public Schools has communicated with parents and updated our information on our website regarding the school bus drivers’ strike against our transportation contractor, First Student.
"While Monday, May 15, will be a virtual learning day for students, our district will be having in-person school on Tuesday, May 16, regardless of whether or not bus transportation has been restored. We have provided this information to our parents now so they could make plans for alternate transportation for their students if they ride a school bus.
"We continue to work with our state and local officials around the challenging issue of trying to find alternate transportation for students. The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that they have access to education, regardless of the transportation challenges we currently face.
"We are also encouraging parents who can provide transportation for their child to please reach out to other families that might not have transportation. Carpooling is also encouraged to help relieve some of the heavy congestion we expect during the drop-off and pick-up at each school with the increase in car rider traffic.
"We are committed to continuing to communicate with our parents by providing updates as new information becomes available on our website at www.daltonpublicschools.com/updates.
"Thank you."
