The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dalton. The Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday. One woman was shot, and one Dalton Police Department officer was injured during the incident.
The preliminary information indicates that on Monday around 4:45 a.m. Dalton Police Department officers were sent to the Hamilton Medical Center emergency room lobby in response to a person, later identified as Chevona Doughty, 41, of Dalton, barricaded in one of the examination rooms.
When the officers entered the room Doughty threw a chemical liquid substance into one of the officer’s eyes, causing the officer to temporarily lose his sight. The officer fired his weapon, shooting Doughty. Doughty received non-life-threatening injuries.
Doughty was treated and released into the custody of the Dalton Police Department. The officer received treatment for his eyes and was released from the hospital. The liquid substance was later determined to be hand sanitizer. The Dalton Police Department arrested and charged Doughty with aggravated battery-officer, obstruction of an officer and criminal damage.
The GBI will complete an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 35th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.
