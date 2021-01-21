Calling President Joe Biden "unfit to hold the office of the presidency," U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, introduced articles of impeachment against Biden on Thursday.
Greene, in her first year in Congress, represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. She said last week she planned to file the articles of impeachment on the day after Biden's inauguration.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Greene, who voted against the second impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump, accused Biden, a Democrat, of "abuse of power by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America's greatest enemies Russia and China."
Greene's office did not immediately respond to two emails seeking comment from her on Thursday.
"During his father's vice presidency, Hunter Biden built many business relationships with foreign nationals and received millions of dollars from foreign sources, seemingly in exchange for access to his father," Greene's statement reads. "The financial transactions which Hunter engaged in illustrate serious counterintelligence and extortion concerns relating to Hunter Biden and his family."
"President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached," Greene wrote.
Greene posted to Twitter a five-second video, saying, "I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. We'll see how this goes."
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
Hunter Biden revealed in December that he is under federal investigation for tax matters. The New York Times reported that the investigation also includes potential money laundering. The newspaper reported that investigation includes only Hunter Biden and his business associates, not his father or any other family members.
Greene's statement cites, among other things, Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine.
"The Obama White House said at the time that there was no conflict because the younger Biden was a private citizen," The Associated Press reported. "And there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden."
Greene points to Joe Biden’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who had previously led a corruption investigation into Burisma.
"According to news reports, then Vice President Biden 'threatened to withhold $1 billion in United States loan guarantees if Ukraine’s leaders did not dismiss (Shokin).' After that, Ukraine’s Parliament fired Shokin," Greene wrote.
Last May, Ukraine’s current prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, told Bloomberg News he had no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son. Bloomberg reported that the investigation into Burisma was inactive when Biden pressed for Shokin to be fired. The United States and other countries accused Shokin of being soft on corruption.
"(Joe) Biden has denied making any policy decisions toward Ukraine while taking his son's business interests into consideration," The Hill reported on Thursday, noting, "An investigation by Senate Republicans last year into corruption allegations against the Bidens found no evidence of wrongdoing by the current president. The report, released last September, also did not find evidence that Hunter Biden's work for the Ukrainian company, Burisma, influenced U.S. foreign policy."
"This could bring some attention to some of the things his (Biden's) son Hunter has done," said state Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth. "But it's not going to go anywhere with the Democrats in charge (in Congress)."
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers had a different take.
"The man who was elected president is named Joe, not Hunter," she said. "And the last time I looked, no one was accusing Joe Biden of doing anything wrong."
