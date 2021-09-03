Several parents of students in Dalton Public Schools have asked the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights to investigate the school system for allowing parents to opt their children out of a mask mandate, alleging violations of Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
"Our motivation is to show them (Dalton school officials) there is some level of accountability for the decisions they are making beyond their constituency," said attorney Charles Smitherman, who is both a member and a representative of the group. "We as parents have expressed our concerns. And the Board of Education has acted like they are listening. But they aren't hearing us. We seem to be speaking on two different levels, two different languages."
The request dated Aug. 29 from Smitherman says he represents "the voices of a large group of similar parents facing the direct consequences of infected children and fearing reprisals from the district in coming forward."
"DPS continues to refuse to act to avert the current public health crisis in the school district, thereby depriving and infringing on the students’ fundamental rights to protecting their health as a consequence of DPS’s protections of infectious student preferences to not wear masks," he wrote.
He wrote that the school system's "current policies amount to maintaining a non-smoking section on an airplane where the preferences of smokers are prioritized over the rights of others."
He claimed what he called the school board members' "ongoing mismanagement and dereliction of duties to protect the health of all students in pursuit of their vested statutory right to a free and public education."
Smitherman is the father of a third-grader at Brookwood School, and he said his son caught COVID-19 on the first day of school from an infected unmasked child.
"He's a healthy kid, and he managed it well," he said.
"Our students and our community need help and we need help immediately," he wrote in the request for an investigation. "(Dalton Public Schools) is actively contributing to this public health crisis without oversight or accountability. Please act, please do something now, today, this week, and without delay to protect the health of our students being sent to schools each day in pursuit of their education while putting their well-being at risk due to the actions and misguided priorities of protecting some student preference to the exclusion of all the statutorily vested rights of the majority of others."
"DPS’s actions continue to directly contribute to rising case numbers in the school district and local community," he wrote.
"DPS and the board have been repeatedly warned by local doctors, public health and infectious diseases experts, and Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for effective, evidence-based COVID-19 protocols, but continues to substitute its own judgment and biases to push a 'normal' school year."
"(U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona) was on 'Meet the Press' two weeks ago and announced that his department had the intention of using its civil rights division to investigate states and school districts related to the protocols for dealing with COVID-19, particularly dealing with mask mandates and state-level rules that kept districts from having mandates," Smitherman said. "He indicated that a student has a right under those two laws to have an education, and as part of that right there's an implied right that their health and well-being should not be put at risk in pursuing that right (to an education) in the public school system."
Dalton Board of Education Chairman Matt Evans said the school board members and administration are focused on the health of students. He noted four of the five board members have children or grandchildren in the school system.
"I've got two children in our schools," he said. "I've got an immune-compromised wife. I think we take this pandemic very seriously. But we also take seriously our mandate, which is to provide the best quality education we can for all of our students. The board's position right now is there are parents right now who feel strongly that their children should not wear masks. Maybe they are exceptional students in our (special education) programs. Or an English-language-learning student, or a student with asthma. I think parents need some discretion."
In a statement, the school system said, "On Aug. 18, the Dalton Board of Education approved, and we have implemented, a tiered protocol system to address the increase of COVID-19 cases. Based on community and school spread of the virus, our district is currently in Tier 2 which requires all our students to wear masks, with the option for a parent to opt-out their student.
"Currently, we have 119 students who have been opted-out of wearing a mask out of our 7,554 in-person students, which means 98.5% of our students are wearing a mask and only 1.6% have opted out of wearing a mask."
The school system said the Tier 2 protocols also include "physically distancing when possible, limited use of the cafeteria, daily cleaning of our schools, and periodic use of Ecovasive Antimicrobial Spray to kill viruses on surfaces."
