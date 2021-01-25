Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston's Dalton headquarters is set to become the home of the statue of him that has kept watch over downtown Dalton for more than a century after months of negotiations that followed contentious debates and near fistfights over whether the statue should be moved.
Ellen Thompson, immediate past president of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, which owns the Huff House, confirmed Monday that a concrete pad recently installed behind the Huff House on Selvidge Street is planned to be the new site for the statue, which has stood at the intersection of Crawford Street and Hamilton Street since 1912.
The Huff House served as Johnston's headquarters when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton.
Historical society members agreed last year to host the statue at the Huff House if funding could be secured to move it. They said they did not have the money to host the statue.
Thompson referred other questions to Dalton attorney Robert Jenkins, who is representing the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), which owns the statue.
"My client has been working diligently to fulfill the commitment made back in the summer," said Jenkins. "We will provide more details later."
Jenkins said there is no firm timetable yet for moving the statue.
Statues of some historical figures, including Confederate military leaders, became flashpoints across the world as protests, some of which turned violent, filled numerous cities in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 when a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
In Dalton, protests, which have been peaceful, focused on the Johnston statue. Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of City Hall on June 8 following a “March for Justice,” and one of the demands of many was the relocation of the statue of Johnston to a "more appropriate place." Some of the organizers of that march said they believed the Huff House would be such a place because of its connection to Johnston.
A Facebook group called Don’t Let Joe Go dedicated to preserving the statue at its current location formed soon after that march.
On June 13, defenders of the statue clashed with protesters during another march organized by the Atlanta-based Southern Advocacy Group when about 60 protesters stopped across the street from the statue. On several occasions, Dalton Police Department officers had to step in and separate marchers and members of the group that was watching over the statue.
In a press release that month, the Dalton chapter of the UDC said it was “concerned for the safety and security of all parties on each side of this discussion and conflict, and further desiring that there be no conflict among the citizens and visitors of this community, respectfully request that all parties stand down to prevent further disruption, disunity or harm."
The chapter said it was “ready and willing to consent to the relocation” of the statue. But the press release said the UDC did not have the money to move the statue.
"We have been working on that (funding)," Jenkins said. "We still have some work to be done. But that is the commitment they made, that they would move it if people who wanted it moved would provide the funding."
"All funding has been made or is being made by those persons who wanted to see the marker moved back in the summer or persons anonymously through the (Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia)," Jenkins added.
Community Foundation President David Aft said last year that the foundation took no position on the statue's relocation but would serve as a conduit to collect donations to help cover the costs if the UDC wished to move it.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said the city is not funding the move. Last year, some City Council members said they did not think the city should pay to have it moved because the city does not own the statue.
"I am glad to hear that the statue is being moved to the Huff House. I think that is where it belongs," said Rashun Mack, a Dalton High School graduate and a board member of the Southern Advocacy Group who is Black. "But the feeling is bittersweet. I think it is overdue. To me, the statue is a symbol of intolerance and oppression. I realize that many people want it to remain downtown, where it is part of their memories. But I think that in 20 or 30 years we will look back and agree this was the right thing to do."
After the protests, for several weeks, some people stood guard over the statue to keep it from being vandalized.
"Any time I passed by and saw people guarding the statue, I would stop and tell them that I and the UDC appreciate what they are doing, but that the UDC believes it would be in the best interests of the community to move the statue," Jenkins said.
The statue was created by Belle Kinney, one of the most acclaimed American sculptors of the early 20th century. At a time when few women even worked outside of the home, Kinney was one of the most in-demand sculptors of the era, doing major works across the nation.
The statue was cast in bronze at the Tiffany Studio in New York, which produced some of the most high-end sculptures of the era. Kinney spoke at the statue's dedication in Dalton in 1912.
