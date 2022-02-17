The Dalton Police Department has located a woman who was reported missing and says she is safe.
The department had asked for the public’s help in locating 73-year-old Wanda Brown.
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 35F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 3:45 pm
